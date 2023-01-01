Introducing the July/August 2023 issue of Choir & Organ
Škrabl: the Slovenian organ builders’ stunning new instrument for the state-of-the-art concert hall in Katowice; György Ligeti: the choral works
Choristers at St Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey, will receive free singing and music theory tuition as well as a generous scholarship
How three organ building firms collaborated to reconstruct a Baroque organ destroyed by fire in the Basilica of St Elizabeth in Wrocław, Poland
Contemporary music also features in the festival’s programme, with a concert of arrangements for organ and percussion of pieces by rock musician Frank Zappa
The Taverner Consort, Choir & Players were among the first pioneers in the modern age to perform early music. Its founder Andrew Parrott is still driven by an urge to push boundaries
His archetypal performance was self-assured, lustrous, multi-hued, inventive, and perceptive
Paul Hale explores projects from the workshop of J.L. van den Heuvel Orgelbouw, Dordrecht, Netherlands. Photos courtesy of the organ builder
The new Bärenreiter edition of Saint-Saëns's Christmas Oratorio is clear and legible, with a particularly thoughtful piano accompaniment in the vocal score
Tenebrae, Forshaw and Short are alert to every nuance of meaning in the assorted settings, with each item rendered with great beauty of tone
Too many themes sound like compromises or trade-offs
Buxtehude's piece combines a stiff north German Protestant manner with a flamboyant Italian style
