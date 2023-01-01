Introducing the July/August 2023 issue of Choir & Organ

Andrew Parrott on The Taverner Consort at 50: ‘It’s not that I believe in perfection. I think that could be very boring’

News

Features

Follow us

Subscribe to Choir and Organ

Save money and never miss an issue!

Subscribe

                                           

Reviews

When Sleep Comes

Tenebrae, Forshaw and Short are alert to every nuance of meaning in the assorted settings, with each item rendered with great beauty of tone

Choir & Organ Print

  • New print issues
  • New online articles
  • Unlimited website access

From £5.50 per month

Subscribe

Choir & Organ Digital

  • New digital issues
  • New online articles
  • Digital magazine archive
  • Unlimited website access

From £5.50 per month

Subscribe

                    

If you are an existing subscriber to Gramophone, International Piano or Opera Now and would like to upgrade, please contact us here or call +44 (0)1722 716997.