Apple Music Classical released today: an app designed specifically for exploring classical music

Apple Music Classical offers an experience tailored for the classical music listener

Apple Music has today released its new standalone app dedicated to classical music. Apple Music Classical, as the app is called, is now available to download and offers access to the world’s largest classical music catalogue of over five million tracks in the highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24 bit Hi-Res Lossless) with thousands of recordings in immersive spatial audio, as well as numerous exclusive albums.

The app offers an experience tailored for the classical music listener with the ability to search by composer, work, artist, or even catalogue number, and find specific recordings instantly, thanks to complete and accurate metadata. It also promises ‘hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, intuitive browsing features and much more’. Playlists are grouped by period and genre, new releases, composers, mood, ensemble type and others too, particularly suitable for those exploring music as well as longstanding listeners who simply want a pre-prepared listening experience.

Apple is working with some of the world’s leading classical musicians and classical music institutions to ‘offer Apple Music Classical listeners new, unique and exclusive content and recordings at launch and beyond’.

Apple Music Classical requires a subscription to Apple Music (Individual, Student, Family or Apple One) and is available worldwide (except for China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan with those regions following). It will available for all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later, with Apple Music Classical for Android coming soon.

Apple Music has created exclusive artworks including a series of ‘unique, high-resolution digital portraits for many of the world’s greatest composers, with more to come. Specially commissioned from a diverse group of artists, each image blends historical research with colour palettes and artistic references from the relevant classical period.

Apple Music Classical's listed benefits are:

• Unlimited access to the world’s largest classical music catalogue (over 5 million tracks) with everything from new releases to celebrated masterpieces, plus thousands of exclusive albums.

• Search by composer, work, conductor, or even catalogue number, and find specific recordings instantly.

• Listen in the highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24 bit Hi-Res Lossless) and enjoy thousands of recordings in immersive spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.

• Benefit from complete and accurate metadata to make sure you know exactly what and who you are playing.

• Learn while you listen, with thousands of composer biographies, descriptions of key works, and more.

• Listen using AirPlay on compatible wireless devices.

How to get Apple Music Classical

Apple Music Classical is available today on the App Store.

For up-to-date news and updates about Apple Music Classical, you can follow them on Twitter @appleclassical.

Requirements

• Requires an Apple Music subscription (Individual, Student, Family, or Apple One). Not available with the Apple Music Voice Plan.

• Available worldwide where Apple Music is offered, excluding China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan and Turkey. Available features and content may vary by country or region.

• Apple Music Classical is available for all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later.

• To listen to music on Apple Music Classical, you must have an internet connection.